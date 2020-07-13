Daniel Perry
Daniel "Bubba" James Perry II, 43, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born May 26, 1977, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, Daniel Perry I and Tomie Aldridge; and a brother, David Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Trista Perry of the home; a daughter, Hope Perry of the home; a stepson, Dakota Aldridge of Russellville; his mother, Elizabeth Aldridge of Van Buren; two sisters, Danielle Santillana and Gerrie Portillo (Genaro), both of Van Buren; and a brother, Joshua Perry (Jennifer) of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Perry, Randy Bourns, Alex Warren, Genaro Portillo, Jackie Aldridge and Jacob Perry.
Honorary pallbearer is Roger Duty.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.