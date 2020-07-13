1/1
Daniel Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Perry
Daniel "Bubba" James Perry II, 43, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born May 26, 1977, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, Daniel Perry I and Tomie Aldridge; and a brother, David Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Trista Perry of the home; a daughter, Hope Perry of the home; a stepson, Dakota Aldridge of Russellville; his mother, Elizabeth Aldridge of Van Buren; two sisters, Danielle Santillana and Gerrie Portillo (Genaro), both of Van Buren; and a brother, Joshua Perry (Jennifer) of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Perry, Randy Bourns, Alex Warren, Genaro Portillo, Jackie Aldridge and Jacob Perry.
Honorary pallbearer is Roger Duty.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved