Daniel Perry

Daniel "Bubba" James Perry II, 43, of Van Buren died July 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Trista; a daughter, Hope Perry; a stepson, Dakota Aldridge; his mother, Elizabeth Aldridge; two sisters, Danielle Santillana and Gerrie Portillo; and a brother, Joshua Perry.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



