Daniel Rodgers
Daniel H. Rodgers, 76, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Virginia Oliver; two daughters, Michelle and Dana Sanders, both of Sallisaw; a son, Daniel Rodgers Jr. of Oliver Springs, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019