Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Rogers Obituary
Daniel Rogers
Daniel Mark Rogers, 67, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army, having served in Desert Storm. He also worked as a security guard at Central Mall in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty (Slucum) Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Rogers of the home; two daughters, Katrina Catlow and husband Matthew and Melisa Davis, all of Van Buren; a son, Eric Rogers of Van Buren; two sisters, Amy Peckens and Eileen Lucas; three brothers, Jim Rogers, Dave Rogers and Bill Rogers, all of Marietta, Ohio; the mother of his children, Belinda Rogers of Van Buren; two stepsons, Cody McPhail of Tulsa and Ayrton McPhail; a stepsister, Renee Kujawa; a stepniece, Rebecc Kujawa; his stepmother, Ruth Hamm; and eight grandchildren, Tobias, Shamika, Lena, Loralie, Layne, Evan, Andy and Gwen.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Life Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Catlow, Eric Rogers, Adam Davis, J.R. Phillips, Michael Smith and Levi Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -