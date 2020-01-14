|
|
Daniel Rogers
Daniel Mark Rogers, 67, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from the U.S. Army, having served in Desert Storm. He also worked as a security guard at Central Mall in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty (Slucum) Rogers.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Rogers of the home; two daughters, Katrina Catlow and husband Matthew and Melisa Davis, all of Van Buren; a son, Eric Rogers of Van Buren; two sisters, Amy Peckens and Eileen Lucas; three brothers, Jim Rogers, Dave Rogers and Bill Rogers, all of Marietta, Ohio; the mother of his children, Belinda Rogers of Van Buren; two stepsons, Cody McPhail of Tulsa and Ayrton McPhail; a stepsister, Renee Kujawa; a stepniece, Rebecc Kujawa; his stepmother, Ruth Hamm; and eight grandchildren, Tobias, Shamika, Lena, Loralie, Layne, Evan, Andy and Gwen.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Life Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Catlow, Eric Rogers, Adam Davis, J.R. Phillips, Michael Smith and Levi Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 15, 2020