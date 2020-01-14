Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Life Church
Fort Smith, AR
Burial
Following Services
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Daniel Rogers Obituary
Daniel Rogers
Daniel Rogers, 67, of Van Buren died Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Life Church in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; two daughters, Katrina Catlow and Melisa Davis; a son, Eric Rogers; two sisters, Amy Peckens and Eileen Lucas; three brothers, Jim, Dave and Bill Rogers; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
