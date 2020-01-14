|
|
|
Daniel Rogers
Daniel Rogers, 67, of Van Buren died Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral service will be noon Friday at Life Church in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; two daughters, Katrina Catlow and Melisa Davis; a son, Eric Rogers; two sisters, Amy Peckens and Eileen Lucas; three brothers, Jim, Dave and Bill Rogers; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020