Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Daniel Sells

Daniel C Sells, 92, of Sallisaw died Dec. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sequoyah Memorial Chapel - Forever Memories Funeral Services in Sallisaw.

He is survived by his wife, Vergene Woodward Sells; children, Dallas Sells, Dewayne Sells, David Sells, Darlene Henson, Johnny Woodward, Joann Woodward and Edgar Dale Butler.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store