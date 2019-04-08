|
Daniel Ward
Daniel Ross Wald, 64, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 6, 2019, in Little Rock. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Fort Smith to the late Joseph and LaRue Ross Wald. Dan was the co-owner of Tip Top Western Wear, a 1972 graduate of St. Anne's Academy and attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Dan was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts, where he was an assistant scout master for Troop 3 and previously held the position of council commissioner for the Westark Area Council. Dan was selflessly dedicated to not only his family but his community and had a passion for learning about new things. As an avid do-it-yourselfer, if he needed something, he would figure out how to make it, or if something was broken, Dan would find a way to fix it.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Evelyn; his children, Ashley Hixson and her husband Derrick of Orlando, Fla., Ryan Wald of Fort Smith, Courtney Wald of Denver and Stephany Wald of Dallas; his grandchildren, Emmabelle and Daniel Hixson; siblings, Joseph S. (Sam) Wald and his wife Nancy, LaBeth Riggs and her husband Steven, all of Fort Smith, Janet Warren and her husband Jim of West Memphis and Tom Wald and his wife Karen of Scranton; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Boy Scout Troop 3.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dan's name to the UAMS, Stroke and Neurocritical Care Service, Institutional Advancement, 4301 West Markham St., #716, Little Rock, AR 72205.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019