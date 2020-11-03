1/1
Danielle Erickson
1946 - 2020
Danielle Erickson, 74, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2020. She was born April 13, 1946, in Los Angeles to James Eugene and Vanita Jean Albert. She was a retired registered nurse from Holt-Krock Clinic and Mercy Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clark Erickson; and her siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy Roberts and companion Robert Stell of Sachse, Texas; a grandson, Alex Fosnaugh and wife Courtney of Centerton; four stepchildren, Stephen Erickson and Brooke Ann Erickson, both of Little Rock, Curtis Erickson of Phoenix and Mathew Erickson of Jena, La.; and a brother, James D. Albert.
Per Danielle's wishes, private committal will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
