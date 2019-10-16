|
Danile Blaylock Jr.
Danile "D.J." Gene Blaylock Jr., 39, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 14, 2019. He was born Dec. 26, 1979, in Poteau. He worked in the computer field, was in the 1998 graduating class of Pocola and loved NASCAR.
He is survived by the love of his life, his daughter, Ava of Fort Smith; his mother, Sherry Restine and her husband John of Gans; his father, Danile Blaylock Sr. of Cameron; a sister, Amy Lomon and her husband Kevin of Pocola; two brothers, John Restine Jr. and his wife Allison of Pocola and Dylan Blaylock of Elkins; his grandmother, Betty Peterson of Poteau; two nieces, Olivia Lindsey in the U.S. Navy and Evelyn Restine of Pocola; two nephews, Nash and Jett Goodson, both of Pocola; and several aunts and uncles.
He was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be no viewing.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019