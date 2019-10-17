Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Danile Blaylock Jr. Obituary
Danile Blaylock Jr.
Danile "D.J." Gene Blaylock Jr., 39, of Fort Smith died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Ava of Fort Smith; his mother, Sherry Restine and her husband John of Gans; his father, Danile Blaylock Sr. of Cameron; a sister, Amy Lomon of Pocola; two brothers, John Restine Jr. of Pocola and Dylan Blaylock of Elkins; and his grandmother, Betty Peterson of Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019
