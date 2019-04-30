Home

Dannie Jennen Obituary
Dannie Jennen
Dannie D. Jennen, 79, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Russellville to the late Peter Jennen Jr. and Dimple Jennen Gadd. He was the co-owner/operator of Signart Advertising and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Jennen; and two brothers, Gary and Charles Jennen.
He is survived by his wife, Marga Jennen of the home; a daughter, Monika Jennen of the home; and a brother, Gene Jennen of Fort Smith.
Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
