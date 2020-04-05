|
|
Danny Alexander
Danny Alexander, 70, of Alma passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Fort Smith. He was a retired forklift driver from Trane and a member of Concord Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Nelson Alexander.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce "Jo" of the home; a daughter, Sommer Alexander of Alma; his mother, Betsy Alexander of Van Buren; a sister, Kay Huffman of Richwood, Texas; a brother, Larry Alexander of Van Buren; a brother-in-law, Leslie Pippin of Alma; three nieces, Tammie Patrick, Rachel Arnold and Jamie McGovern; two nephews, Danny Pippin and Dwain Pippin; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Mercy Hospice for all of their help with Danny.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2020