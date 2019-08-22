Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Danny Altstatt
Danny Altstatt, 67, of Fort Smith, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born March 17, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Billie Don and Lawrence Altsatt. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Brown & Root Engineering.
He is survived by two brothers, Jessie Altstatt of Van Buren and Bill Altstatt of Cedarville.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019
