Danny Lee Boehning, 64, of Monticello, Ind., formerly of Barling, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home. He was born July 2, 1955, in Indiana. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps and was a retired truck driver.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Arden and Juanita Boehning.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Harner; a brother, Terry Boehning of Indiana; five children, Michelle Holliday, Michael Boehning, Chris Boehning, Ashley Cagle and Daniel Boehning; and five grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Frazier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Monon, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals online at www.aspca.org.
To sign the guestbook or light a candle in Danny's memory, please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020
