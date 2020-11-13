Danny Greenfield
Danny Ray Greenfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 16, 1940, in Fort Smith, and spent his early years in Mountainburg.
Danny moved to Van Buren with his family in his senior year, where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track for Coach Clair Bates. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1959. This is where he met and then married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Gilstrap. He was a devoted husband to Carolyn for 50 years; she passed away on Jan. 28, 2010.
Danny attended Southern State College in Magnolia, where he competed as a multi-sport athlete for the Muleriders, showcasing his athleticism on the gridiron, the hardwood and the diamond. He earned All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference (AIC) First-Team honors in multiple sports.
Most known for his quickness and versatility, he merited six varsity letters during his collegiate career, which included four as a halfback for the Mulerider football team and two as a shortstop with the Mulerider baseball team.
On the diamond in 1961, he notched all-conference accolades as he was named an All-AIC First-Team shortstop. In his All-AIC senior football season of 1962, Danny, a two-way player, led the Muleriders in rushing, receiving and special team return yards, while also adding three interceptions.
His baseball career continued professionally as he played six seasons of Minor League Baseball advancing as high as Double-A ball with three different teams: Birmingham Barons in 1964) Ashville Tourists in 1966 and Birmingham A's in 1968.
In 1966, he was one of the top hitters, swinging .339 (126-for-372) for the Single-A Advanced Modesto Reds athletic organization and helped lead the team to an 88-53 record overall and the California League Championship. That season, he was teammates with three future Major League Baseball legends: Rollie Fingers, Reggie Jackson and Tony La Russa, who were all inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Danny finished his professional baseball career as a .291 hitter with 619 hits, which included 75 doubles, 33 triples and five home runs. He scored 447 runs and was responsible for 209 RBI. His aforementioned quickness paid dividends on the base paths as he swiped 111 bags in his career.
Danny served in the U.S. Army prior to beginning his business career with Navistar/International Trucks as president of Carco International, where he proudly worked for over 52 years. He was also an active member of Community Bible Church.
Danny was an avid scratch golfer. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with his family and friends. One of his favorite things to do was attend his grandchildren's sporting events. He never met a stranger, he was funny in his own "quiet" kind of way, always made people feel comfortable, and constantly made us smile when he was around.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Greenfield and Imogene Osburn Greenfield of Mountainburg; and his wife, Carolyn.
He is survived by a son, Ripper Greenfield and wife Paula Rhodes Greenfield of Austin; and was "Gran-Danny" to Hudson, Holton and Haven Greenfield, all of Austin. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Terrill Gregg of Batesville and Sandy Greenfield of San Diego; and a brother, Jerry Greenfield of Alma. Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Visitation will be held at noon Monday, Nov. 16, at Community Bible Church, 9201 S. Dallas St., Fort Smith., with a celebration of life service to follow at 1 p.m. Cremation and services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904, which Danny held dear to his heart.
