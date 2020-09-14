Danny McDonald
Daniel "Danny" McDonald, 59, of Alma passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by his daughters, holding their hands as he woke up in paradise. He was born April 22, 1961, in Fort Smith to Arthur and Juanita McDonald.
Danny was a long time employee of Bekaert Steel, having just completed his 35th year of service. He was loved by all who knew him, adored by his family and children everywhere, both as himself and in his many roles as Jolly Saint Nick. He was a son, husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend. But out of all his roles, granddad was by far his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; a brother, Phillip McDonald; two brothers-in-law, David Almond and Kenny Hebert; and his father-in-law, J.D. Almond.
He is survived by his amazing wife of 38 years, Karen McDonald; two daughters, Amanda McDonald-McFeeters and husband Alex and their children Anabeth, Jacob and Mercy, and Sarah Efurd and husband Madison and their children Bailey and Presley; two brothers, Gary McDonald and Clyde McDonald; two sisters, Priscilla Hebert and Tanya Young; and all of his unofficially adopted children and grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with graveside committal service to follow at Cecil Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fentress Mortuary, 1805 N. A St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International, P.O. Box 971, Fort Smith, AR 72902; or Royce Martin Foundation at Bekaert Steel, 1881 Bekaert Drive, Van Buren, AR 72956.
