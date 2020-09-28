Danny McDonald
Danny Joe McDonald, 67, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born March 27, 1953, in Fort Smith to Leonard and Betty Joe McDonald.
Danny joined the U.S. Air Force in 1975 and served until 1979. After leaving the Air Force, he worked numerous jobs until retiring several years ago. He was a 1971 graduate of Southside High School. He was a father to three and brother to five, but the role he loved the most was being "Papa Mac" to his five grandkids. He was an avid artist, die-hard Razorbacks fan and a NASCAR enthusiast. He was also a handyman and loved taking care of people's lawns. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it and will be dearly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by three children, Michael McDonald, Steve McDonald and Spring Stout; a daughter-in-law, Candice McDonald; a son-in-law, Brian Stout; five grandchildren, Maddux, Glavine and Avery McDonald and Sabra and Strat Stout; five siblings, Wayne McDonald and spouse Debbie, Phillip McDonald and spouse Sherrie, Mary Driggers and spouse Chris, Patty Jones and Becky Tanner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Glavine McDonald and Strat Stout; and his nephews, Tim McDonald, John Driggers, Aaron Jones, Brent Jones, Chris Simants, Mike Simants and Scott McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
online at www.cancer.org
.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.