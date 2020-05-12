|
|
Danny Montgomery
Danny Montgomery, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the manager at the Links Golf Course Pro Shop in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Gladys (Lott) Montgomery; and a sister, Sharon Montgomery.
He is survived by three daughters, Jamie Goff and husband John of Fort Smith, Jimmie Lynn Montgomery of Lexington, S.C., and Joanna Rowland of Hardy; a sister, Lynn Woodard of Jonesboro; and four grandchildren, Dylan Montgomery, Loren Goff, Whitlee Rowland and Hadley Geiger.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Davis, Sammy Gaither, Bobby Glass, Kent Talley and Marvin Clute.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020