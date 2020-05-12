Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Gill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Montgomery


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Montgomery Obituary
Danny Montgomery
Danny Montgomery, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the manager at the Links Golf Course Pro Shop in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Gladys (Lott) Montgomery; and a sister, Sharon Montgomery.
He is survived by three daughters, Jamie Goff and husband John of Fort Smith, Jimmie Lynn Montgomery of Lexington, S.C., and Joanna Rowland of Hardy; a sister, Lynn Woodard of Jonesboro; and four grandchildren, Dylan Montgomery, Loren Goff, Whitlee Rowland and Hadley Geiger.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Davis, Sammy Gaither, Bobby Glass, Kent Talley and Marvin Clute.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -