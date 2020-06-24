Danny Peugh
Danny Ray Peugh, 67, of Magazine passed from this life on June 20, 2020, in Batesville. He was born Sept. 17, 1952, in Paris to Jake and Vera (Boren) Peugh. Danny retired from Whirlpool Corp. in Fort Smith. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working in his shop, doing woodworking, carpentry and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Peugh; a brother, Jimmy Peugh; two sisters, Earlene Downs and Emma Jean Glover; and his parents.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Peugh of Magazine; a stepson, Jeremy Sanders of Magazine; three stepdaughters, Stephanie Jones of Louisiana and Melanie Sanders and Lisa Emerson, both of Fort Smith; four sisters, Betty Phillips of Magazine, Mary Cagle of California and Kathy Barham and Linda Swint, both of Booneville; five grandchildren, Haven, R.J., Eli, Austin, Kayla and Rhylie; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26 at Starting Pointe Ministries in Magazine with burial at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home. There will be no graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Peugh, Ronnie Sanders, Joey Cheney, Robert Barham, James Peugh and Johnny Peugh.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.