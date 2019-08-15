Home

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Westside Pentecostal Church
Huntington, AR
Danny Slate


1947 - 2019
Danny Slate Obituary
Danny Slate
Danny Joe Slate, 72, of Huntington passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired independent truck driver.
Family-led memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Westside Pentecostal Church in Huntington. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by three sons, Daniel Slate of Huntington, Michael Cancel of Greenwood and Lucas Slate of Jenny Lind; two daughters, April Slate of Mansfield and Suzan Riccardi Cancel; two brothers, William Slate of Pocola and Dennis Smith of Fort Smith; eight sisters, Nina Cox of Huntington, Carol Lynn of Huntington, Viviene Cumbie of Arkol, Sharion Trantham of Huntington, Maryann Stringer of Huntington, Lisa Buckner of Mountainburg, Dedria Pettus of Huntington and Leonette Hammonds of Mansfield; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Lee Slate; and his mother, Locilla Oleda Needham.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 16, 2019
