Danny Stouffer
Daniel Andrew Stouffer, 67, of Fort Smith passed from this life Oct. 8, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Walter Stouffer Sr. and Anna Davis Stouffer. Danny was the managing partner at Automotive Components and a member of Community Bible Church. Danny was a laid back, quiet kind of guy until it came to sports. Always a competitor, he coached his daughters in whatever sport they were playing at the time and never missed their games. Danny continued to share his passion and support for sports by never missing his grandkids sporting events. Generous almost to a fault, Danny had no issues funding his grandkids school fundraisers, buying whatever they were selling. He also enjoyed fishing and going camping whenever the opportunity arose.
Danny is survived by his wife Roxanne; two daughters, Nicole Fletcher and Sarah Wilson and her husband Jeff, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Jane Stouffer and Lyn Faldon; his brother, Steve Stouffer and his wife Pam; his grandchildren, Bennett and Caleigh Fletcher and Madeline and Lucas Wilson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Mildred Stouffer; and a brother, Walter "Butch" Stouffer Jr.
Memorial service celebrating Danny's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Community Bible Church. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Wilson, Lucas Wilson, Bennett Fletcher, Brian Fletcher, Bill Zipp, Kenny Shelton, Mike Shehan and the late Jim Krause.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Health Foundation — Fort Smith, 2700 S. 74th St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 11, 2019