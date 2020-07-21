1/
Danny Stubblefield
1946 - 2020
Danny Stubblefield
Danny Allen Stubblefield, who resided in Fort Smith, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Charleston to Orbra "Junior" Stubblefield and Annie Juanita (Robertson) Stubblefield. He was 73 years old. Danny was a retired general manager for Weatherford International in Fort Smith and a Presbyterian.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randy Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Dow) Stubblefield; two children, Jeremy Stubblefield and wife Julie of Green Forest and Angela Stubblefield of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Nicholas Burbaugh and wife Felicia, Makenna Owens and Kalynn Owens; and a great-grandson, Benjamin Burbaugh.
Private graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, north of Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Hope Cemetery Fund c/o Rick Posey, 5901 S. AR 215, Charleston, AR 72903.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
Marilyn and family, I am so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. Please know you are loved and we are praying for you to find peace and comfort. Remember, "Earth's Loss Is Heaven's Gain." With love and respect, T.
Teresa Stubblefield
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. He will be greatly missed. To be absent from this body, is to be present with the LORD. May God give comfort to the family.
Alton Stubblefield
