Daphne Greer Gossett of Heavener died Aug. 28, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.

She is survived by four daughters, Zel McDaniel, Rhonda Deatherage, Glenda Crouch and Renee Farmer; a brother, Ron Greer; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



