Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Darcie David Obituary
Darcie David
Darcie Lee (Sharum) David, 75, of Kimberling, Mo., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home. She was a retired beautician and a site director at Midtown Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jake Sharum and Harvey David Sr.; two sons, Jimmy Lee Dodson and David Joe Sharum; and a grandson, Ryan Cole.
She is survived by two daughters, Pam Yutterman and husband R.L. of Van Buren and Rock Ford, Colo.; Michelle Cole and husband Morgan; a son, Steve Sharum of Van Buren; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Justin Yutterman, Johnny Yutteman, Kelly Yutterman, Jarod Cole, Jeffrey Dodson and Jacob Sharum.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020
