Darel Marley

Darel "Dub" Marley, age 77, of Alma passed away Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. Dub was a very caring and giving man who would help anyone in need. He was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Mulberry and a dedicated husband and father. He loved to fish, camp and garden. He had a lot of wonderful friends and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; his second wife, Judy; his eldest son, Micheal; his parents, George Kenneth and Silven June Marley; two brothers, John and Dennis Marley; and his sister, Mary Lou Dodson.

He is survived by a brother, Guy Marley; a son, Greg Marley; a stepson, Randall Marley; a stepdaughter, Shelia Marley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. He will be laid to rest next to Joyce at Zion Hope Cemetery in Rudy.

Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store