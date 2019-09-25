Home

Darlene Harris Obituary
Darlene Harris
Darlene Blount Harris, 88, of Sallisaw died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Jones of Clinton and Kimberly Allen of Carrollton, Texas; two sons, Larry and Timothy Blount, both of Sallisaw; a sister: Shirley Wynn of Garland, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 26, 2019
