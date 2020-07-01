Darlene Kirk

Darlene Jane Kirk, age 73, passed away June 30, 2020. She born Sept. 6, 1946, in Fort Smith.

She was of the Jesus Name Pentecostal faith and co-pastored three churches with her husband over the past 40 years, most recently at The Church of Jesus in Fort Smith. In her church family, she was known as a prophetess who received spiritual messages through dreams and prayer, which she translated to members of her congregation and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Kirk; her father, Truman Moore; and two infant siblings, Danny Moore and Connie Moore.

She is survived by her mother, Eletta "Judy" Reed-Moore; three sisters, Sue Myers, Becky Howard and Leshonia Allen; a brother, Randy Moore; five sons, Stephen Croff, Terry Kirk, Ben Christopher Kirk, Danny Kirk and Bobby Kirk; a daughter, Mara Kathleen Kirk-Dawson and husband Kelly Dawson; nine grandchildren, Carrie, Cassie, Larry, Brianna, Amanda, Aiyana, Shaila, Klaryssa and Kaylee; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be her sons and son-in-law.



