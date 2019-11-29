Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
1939 - 2019
Darlene Shackelford Obituary
Darlene Shackelford
Wilma "Darlene" Shackelford, 80, of Cameron passed away Nov. 27, 2019, in Fort Smith. Darlene was born June 10, 1939, in Shady Point to George and Gertie (Garrett) Embrey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Gene Shackelford; two daughters, Lynn and Robert Perryman and Michelle and Karl Julstead; three sons, James and Debbie Shackelford, Cody and Melissa Shackelford and Clay and Tracey Shackelford; 10 grandchildren, Sandy, Myra, Erica, Kyle, Chris, Dylan, Jessica, Skye, Aaron and Tyler; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gertie and James Hill and Millie Sisco; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Eddie Kazy officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
