Darlene Wooten
Darlene Wooten, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 26, 2019. She was born April 24, 1932, in Beebe to Otis John Wooten and Bernice L. Smith Wooten. Darlene spent her life helping others and taking care of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Sharp of Fort Smith; four sons, Jimmy Sharp of Fort Smith, Timothy Sharp of Fort Smith, Jody Sharp of Barling and Jackie Sharp and wife Chariti of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019