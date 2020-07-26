Darrel Odom

On July 23, 2020, Darrel Dean Odom left this world peacefully from his home in Alma. He was born January 1,1944, in Van Buren. He was a 1962 graduate of Cedarville High School and retired after a long career with Gerber.

He joined his parents Less and Vernice Odom and Vera Mae Hunter, his brothers Billy Odom and Cleo Spencer who preceded him in death.

Darrel married the love of his life, Ellen Marie Langley, on June 5, 1962. They shared over 58 amazing years together building their family, a son Leslie and a daughter Tina. They were blessed with loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darrel found joy in exploring the mountains in his many RVs, camping and fishing, listening to music and he never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Hogs! Family gatherings and ice cream were always guaranteed to put a smile on his face.

Left behind to miss him terribly is his wife, Ellen Marie Odom; a son, Leslie Odom and his wife Toni of Van Buren; a daughter, Tina Odom of Rogers; two brothers, Dennis Odom and his wife Judy of Dora, and Terry Odom and his wife Tammy of Van Buren; two sisters, Ann Gregory of Alma and Kay Wilburn of New Mexico; four grandchildren, Denise Guajardo, Nickohlas Odom, Justin Haller and Ashley Haller; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel with interment at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the chapel.

Pallbearers will be Creed Gregory, Jody Gregory, Craig Belt, Bryan Odom, Jon Odom and Kenny Odom.

Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Belt, Billy Odom and Dustin Spencer.



