Darrell Horstman
Darrell Wesley Horstman, 73, of Loving, Okla., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hontubby Baptist Church in Heavener. Cremation is under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie; four daughters, Tina Harkins, Vicki Rice, Pamela Gooden and Diana Smith; four sons, Terry, Darrell, Bobby and Tony Horstman; 38 grandchildren; and 56 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019