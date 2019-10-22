Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
Darrell Horstman
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hontubby Baptist Church
Heavener, OK
Darrell Horstman Obituary
Darrell Horstman
Darrell Wesley Horstman, 73, of Loving, Okla., died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hontubby Baptist Church in Heavener. Cremation is under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie; four daughters, Tina Harkins, Vicki Rice, Pamela Gooden and Diana Smith; four sons, Terry, Darrell, Bobby and Tony Horstman; 38 grandchildren; and 56 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019
