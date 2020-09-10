1/
Darrell Ramey
1944 - 2020
Darrell Ramey
Darrell Dewayne Ramey died peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Fort Smith. He was an accountant and finished his career at WPS. He enjoyed life, had a deep religious faith and was known for his sense of humor and quick wit.
He is survived by a sister, Melanie of Madison, Wis.; a brother-in-law, Miguel Garcia of Fayetteville; and his nephews, nieces and friends.
There will be no services. His ashes will be distributed in the Ozark Mountains. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service in Madison.
Melanie would like to thank the entire staff of Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona, Wis., for their excellent professional and compassionate care of Darrell.
Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
