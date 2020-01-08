Home

Darrell Wayne Stevenson, 51, of Roland died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brent Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Christina Stevenson of Pocola; a son, Tyler Stevenson of Muldrow; his mother, Pamela of Sallisaw; his father, Phillip of Muldrow; a sister, Tracy Stevenson of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Mark and Justin Stevenson, both of Brent, Okla.; and seven grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
