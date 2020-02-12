|
Darren Barbour
Darren Ray Barbour, 56, of Gore died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore with burial at the U.S. National Cemetry in Fort Gibson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a son, Tim Wood of Winter Springs, Fla.; his mother, Sheila Barbour of Webbers Falls, Okla.; a sister, Kari Harp of Newcastle, Okla.; a brother, Dane Barbour of Blanchard, Okla.; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the event center.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020