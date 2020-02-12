Home

Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent-Millsap Event Center
Gore, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Agent-Millsap Event Center
Gore, AR
View Map
Darren Barbour Obituary
Darren Barbour
Darren Ray Barbour, 56, of Gore died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Gore.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore with burial at the U.S. National Cemetry in Fort Gibson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a son, Tim Wood of Winter Springs, Fla.; his mother, Sheila Barbour of Webbers Falls, Okla.; a sister, Kari Harp of Newcastle, Okla.; a brother, Dane Barbour of Blanchard, Okla.; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the event center.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020
