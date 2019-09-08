|
|
Darren Howard
Darren Howard, 53, of Spiro passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born April 19, 1966, in Fort Smith to Jackie and Sue (Cusick) Howard. Darren was the owner and operator of Howard's Asphalt and Paving Co. and a member of Assembly of God Church in Arkoma. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Darren was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Howard.
He is survived by one daughter, Danielle Brown of Cameron; one son, Dakota Howard of Cameron; his mother, Sue Howard of Spiro; two sisters, Kim Howard of Booneville and Jeanette Scrivener of Arkoma; and three grandchildren, Bryna Brown, River Howard and Willow Howard.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Arkoma Assembly of God Church in Arkoma with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Troy Cusick, Wayne Davis, Sheldon and Shannon Kannady, Doug Atkins and Jonathan Thornburg.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Scrivener and Kenny Garner.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019