Darren Howard
Darren Howard, 53, of Spiro died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Assembly of God Church in Arkoma with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Danielle Brown; a son, Dakota Howard; his mother, Sue Howard; two sisters, Kim Howard and Jeanette Serivener; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019