McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
1956 - 2019
Darris Johnson
Darris Johnson, 63, of Witcherville passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Huntington. He was a heavy equipment mechanic and a member of Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Faye Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Johnson; four sons, Matthew Johnson and wife Shaunah of Salisbury, Mass., Jason James of Panama, Jeremy Napier and wife Jaime of Jenny Lind and Brian Napier and wife Jackie of Fayetteville; a daughter, Tami Lancaster and husband Scott of Willis, Texas; two brothers, Dudley Johnson and wife Barbara of Lowell and Stanley Johnson and wife Jennifer of Spiro; a granddaughter, Ayla Johnson of Salisbury; and his furry companion, his dog Suzie.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Lovelace Cemetery.
Visitation will follow the memorial service, until 5 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
