Daryl C. Schultheiss, age 71, of St. Louis, Mich., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Fort Smith. Daryl was born in Saint Louis on Jan. 2, 1948, the son of Cloyce F. Schultheiss and Isabel L. Schultheiss (Gregory). Daryl trained for the U.S. Army at Fort Wainwright, near Mount Denali. He completed jewelry school and was a craftsman and designer jeweler. In addition to owning his own jewelry shop with his brother in Hot Springs, in his last years he worked for Esquire Jewelers and Houston Badge Co. in Fort Smith. Daryl loved to cook and was extraordinary about it. In recent years, he had developed a love for travel and visited many places abroad: Mexico, Spain, France, and Berlin, Germany, where his ancestors founded the Schultheiss Brewery. It was his pride and joy to have visited and toured the brewery where he was treated as a celebrity.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Interment will be at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation was under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Rosario Nolasco-Schultheiss of Van Buren; younger brother, Loren and Beth Schultheiss of Bella Vista; daughter and son and their partners, Michelle and William Hester of Florence, S.C., and Brent Schultheiss and fiancée Ashley Olsen of Mountainburg; grandchildren, Alexis and William Hester of Florence; and stepchildren, Christopher Bell of Springfield, Mo., and Joseph Bell of Fayetteville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyce F. and Isabel L. Schultheiss; and his first wife, Tamrah "Tammy" Schultheiss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the UAFS Foundation — World Languages Department Study Abroad Scholarship Fund, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 16, 2019
