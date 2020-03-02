|
Dave O'Daniel
Dave "Hammer" "David" Allen O'Daniel, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 27, 2020. He was born April 8, 1944, In Fort Smith. Dave attended First Baptist Church, where he served as a junior deacon. He worked at AT&T for 22 years and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, David O'Daniel and Doris (O'Daniel) White.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Ann O'Daniel of the home; a son, Steven; two sisters, Cecilia Jackson and husband Walter and Martha Williamson and husband Floyd; a brother, John White Jr. and wife Shelly; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Chandler and Opal Tillman and husband Johnny; an aunt, Mabel Daniels; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
