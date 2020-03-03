Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Dave O'Daniel Obituary
Dave O'Daniel
Dave "Hammer" "David" Allen O'Daniel, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday St. James Missionary Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; a son, Steven; two sisters, Cecilia Jackson and Martha Williamson; and a brother, John White Jr.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
