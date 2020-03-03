|
Dave O'Daniel
Dave "Hammer" "David" Allen O'Daniel, 75, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday St. James Missionary Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; a son, Steven; two sisters, Cecilia Jackson and Martha Williamson; and a brother, John White Jr.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020