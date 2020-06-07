David Adkins

David Adkins, 57, of Van Buren died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was an employee of Gerber Foods in Fort Smith. He loved the outdoors, hunting and classic cars and was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved NASCAR and being a part of Shannon Weese racing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Adkins.

He is survived by a daughter,Christina Gann; four sons, David Adkins, Jr., Price Johnson, Brandon Johnson and Jonathan Adkins; his father, Elbert Adkins; his bonus mom, Wilma Waters; four sisters, Zoe Carol Owens, Teresa Adkins, Rebecca Adkins and Laura Willis; a brother, Jacky Adkins; 12 grandchildren plus a bonus grandchild, Kollyn; seven nieces, Jessica, Felesha, Maegan, Jaclyn, Faith, Jade and Mikaylee; and seven nephews, Jacky, Greg, Levi, Tanner, Jacob, Seth and Blaze.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion in Van Buren with interment to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Greg Osborn, Jacob Coleman, Blaze Willis, Seth Adkins, Tanner Blackfox and Levi Johnson.



