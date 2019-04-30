|
|
David Anderson
David Scott Anderson, 55, of Fort Smith left this world to join his beloved wife, Lisa, and his mother, Grace, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born July 12, 1963, in Galveston, Texas. David loved golf, working hard and traveling with his family. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Fort Smith. His family knew him as a loving father, husband, son and brother and to everyone else he was a generous, kind, and thoughtful friend.
He is survived by one son, Ryan Anderson and wife September of Jersey City, N.J.; his father, Paul Anderson of Fort Smith; two sisters, Kim Coble and husband John of Greenwood and Chris Smith of Fayetteville; one brother, Tim Anderson and wife Becky of Tulsa; his wife's parents, Melvin and Anna Vee; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Randall and Karen, Ronnie and Cindy and Melinda and Kevin; as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved them all and he will be sorely missed by his entire family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the by calling (800) 242-8721 or online at .
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019