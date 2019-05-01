|
David Anderson
David Scott Anderson, 55, of Fort Smith died Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery.
He is survived by a son, Ryan Anderson of Jersey City, N.J.; his father, Paul Anderson of Fort Smith; two sisters, Kim Coble of Greenwood and Chris Smith of Fayetteville; and a brother, Tim Anderson of Tulsa.
Viewing and visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
