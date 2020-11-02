David Arnold Sr.
David T. Arnold Sr., 79, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 1, 1941, in Easton, Pa., to Lorraine John and Bertha (Jones) Arnold.
Dave graduated from Lafayette College in Easton in May of 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
He was known as "C Man" to his family, as he worked for Dixie Cup/Georgia-Pacific, Wortz Crackers, Armbruster-Stageway (cars), did a little management consulting and ended his professional career when he retired from OK Industries (chickens), where he was safety director. He was an active member at St. John's Episcopal Church, where he served as treasurer for nine years, was a member of the church's vestry more than once and the perpetual president of the Laymen's League, and sang in the choir. He was an active member and served on the board of The Arc for the River Valley, as well as Sparks Regional Medical Center Board of Directors. He was very involved in organizations that encompassed his children's school and college activities.
Dave was initiated and became a Master Mason in 1988. He was a member of Belle Point Masonic Lodge No. 20, and after holding several positions in the organization, he was elected and installed as Worshipful Master of the lodge in 1995 and continued to serve in many other positions within the Blue Lodge. He was named District Deputy Grand Master of District 5 in 2009 and was elected and installed as the Most Excellent High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons for York Rite in 2012. He was a member of Trinity Conclave Order of the Red Cross of Constantine from 2000 to present and Amrita Grotto from 2012 to present, serving as Monarch in 2017. He currently served as Recorder of all York Rite Bodies (Chapter, Council and Commandery) as well as Recorder of the Red Cross. He was elected into the Scottish Rite in 1989. He received the Gold Honor Award, Pillar of Solomon Award, Royal Arch Bronze Distinguished Service Medal and KCCH Honor. He was elected and installed as a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason in 2017, which is one of the highest honors one can achieve in the Scottish Rite organization.
In addition to the Masonic bodies, he was also a member of Knights of the York Cross of Honour-Albert Pike Priory No. 20 KYCH, where he received several medals and awards, Arkansas York Rite College No. 142, the Past Commanders Club, Holy Grail Tabernacle No. XI, Yoemen of York-Columbia Preceptory, Arkansas College-Rosicruciana Society, Masonic Home Association, Holy Order of High Priesthood, Council of Thrice Illustrious Masters of Arkansas-Order of the Sword and Trowel, Knight Masons-Arkansas Council No. 80, M:.W:.Carson Scott Council No. 385, Allied Masonic Degrees and Knight Masons-Jack L. Sharp Council No. 91.
Dave supported his wife's involvement with the GFWC-Junior Civic League. He traveled with her to many GFWC state, regional and international conventions. He joined the GFWC Booster Club for Men and actively participated in the meetings and activities offered during the GFWC international Conventions. He served in several offices of the organization, including a term as president.
His hobbies included golfing, boating, fishing, gardening and playing bridge. He enjoyed playing a few computer games, but received the most joy attending his grandchildren's sports activities or played board and outdoor games with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, May Champagne.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann, who he was married to for 57 years; a daughter, Lori and husband Chris Burton of Fort Smith; two sons, Dr. David T. Arnold Jr. and wife Dr. Tracy Speight of Dallas and Gregory Frank Arnold and wife Bethany of Gainesville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Isabel Arnold, Will Howard, Thomas Burton, Kyle Burton and Lilo Arnold; and his granddogs and grandcats. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind a brother-in-law, several nieces and cousins, extended family and many friends.
Private outdoor Masonic funeral followed by a private family committal service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church Columbarium, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or online at www.stjohnfs.org
; or Belle Point Masonic Lodge No. 20, 6000 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
