David Beshears Sr.


1947 - 2019
David Lee Beshears Sr., 71, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Pasadena, Calif., to Duward Edwards Beshears and Wilna Haire Beshears. David enjoyed traveling, people watching and spending time with his dog, Booger.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Beshears; two daughters, Eva Smith (Tommy) of Fort Smith and Amy Beshears of Fort Smith; two sons, David Beshears Jr. (Angela) of Springdale and Mario Beshears (Jessica) of Paris; 12 grandchildren, Van Powell, Eva Beshears, Vanessa Powell, Daxton Beshears, Dawson Beshears, Evan Walker, Eli Beshears, Daegon Beshears, Lilly Beshears, Hattie Ray Beshears, Daelon Beshears and David Beshears III; and a brother, Charles Beshears (Theresa) of Spiro.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019
