1952 - 2020
David Louis Boyster, age 68, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Rogers. He was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Fort Smith to Johanna Boyster. David had many hobbies and interests. He was a mechanic by trade and loved working on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed attending car races and parades. He was an avid fisherman and loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother; three grandsons, Jacob and Jackson Jr. Willhite and Billy Ray Sparkman; and a great-grandson, Chason Del Sparkman.
He is survived by five daughters, Danelle Boyster and wife Kara, Carol Masters and husband Michael, Cheryl Makinson and husband Tremayne, Laura Willhite and husband Jackson and Deborah Sparkman and husband Eric; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 14, 2020
