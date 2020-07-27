1/1
David Brewer
David Brewer, 76, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Fort Smith to Rudy and Jewel Brewer. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Arkhola Sand & Gravel Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ann Brewer.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Thompson of Irving, Texas; three sisters; two brothers; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
