|
|
David Broyles Jr.
David Keith Broyles Jr., 55, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Millington, Tenn. He was a salesman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bronnie Broyles.
He is survived by two sons, Harlan Broyles of Van Buren and Austin Broyles of Sallisaw; his parents, David and Carolyn (Newman) Broyles Sr. of Van Buren; two brothers, Matthew Broyles of Lavaca and Randy Broyles of Alma; and a granddaughter, Aubree Broyles.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with private interment at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Harlan Broyles, Austin Broyles, Trevor Broyles, Tyler Ruston, Kerry Russell, Dwight Hopkins and Matthew Broyles.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 9, 2019