|
|
David Byers
David R. Byers, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Gulf and Desert Storm Wars. He was a Southside High School graduate of the class of 1981.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norris Byers.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Griffin) of the home; a daughter, Kaitlyn; two sons, Seth and Jude Byers; his mother and stepfather, Pat and Jim Bolin; two grandchildren, Loki and Isabella; and his extended family in Ludowici, Ga.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Roebuck Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation will follow the service, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020