David Crouse Obituary
David Crouse
David Crouse, 57, of Stover, Mo., died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Sallie Deans and Marina Nichols; two sons, Timothy and Anthony Crouse; his mother, Beatrice Crouse; a brother, Charles Crouse; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 13, 2019
